Pakistan: Imran Khan govt allies to announce decision whether to stay or resign from federal cabinet

Three major allies of Pakistan's ruling Imran Khan government, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) will announce their decision on resigning or staying in the federal cabinet on Monday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-03-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 23:21 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Three major allies of Pakistan's ruling Imran Khan government, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) will announce their decision on resigning or staying in the federal cabinet on Monday. A meeting between these allies will be held at the residence of PML-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Post the meeting, a final call will be taken regarding staying with the coalition government or joining the opposition ranks.

"The allies will look into the assurances given by PPP and PML-N," they said adding that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) President is facilitating the talks with the coalition partners of the federal government, reported ARY News. An MQM-P delegation led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will meet the Chaudhry brothers while a meeting of BAP is also scheduled with PML-Q leadership. "The ministers from the allies will decide on resignation from the federal cabinet today," they said.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on Tuesday. However, the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion. As per sources, it has been recommended to the Speaker to summon the assembly session any day before March 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

