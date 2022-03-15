Left Menu

India sends fourth consignment of 2,000 MTs of wheat to Afghanistan

The fourth consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat is being dispatched for Afghanistan via the Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 18:16 IST
India sends fourth consignment of 2000 MTs of wheat to Afghanistan (Photo Credit: Twitter/MEA). Image Credit: ANI
The fourth consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat is being dispatched for Afghanistan via the Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said, a total of 8,000 MTs has been sent as on date to Afghanistan.

"Our partnership continues. Despatched fourth convoy of humanitarian assistance consisting of 2,000 MTs of wheat to Afghanistan today. Total of 8,000 MTs sent as on date. @WFP_Afghanistanis partnering with us for the internal distribution of wheat within Afghanistan," Bagchi tweeted. The first consignment of humanitarian aid of 2,500 tonnes of wheat from India reached Afghanistan's Jalalabad through Pakistan on February 26.

Meanwhile, the second convoy of India's humanitarian assistance carrying 2,000 MTs of wheat left Attari, Amritsar on March 3 for Jalalabad, Afghanistan, the MEA had said. Moreover, India sent the third consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan in 40 trucks via the Attari-Wagah border on March 8.

Earlier this month, India had announced that it will send 50,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat to Afghanistan overland through Pakistan. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had flagged off the first such consignment from Amritsar. (ANI)

