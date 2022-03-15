Left Menu

Ceasefire possible after demilitarization, denazification of Ukraine: Russian envoy

A ceasefire in Ukraine is possible when Russia's demands, including demilitarization and denazification, are fulfilled, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

ANI | New York | Updated: 15-03-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 20:27 IST
Ceasefire possible after demilitarization, denazification of Ukraine: Russian envoy
Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

New York [US], March 15 (ANI/Sputnik): A ceasefire in Ukraine is possible when Russia's demands, including demilitarization and denazification, are fulfilled, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"The ceasefire will take place when conditions that were put forward by Russia are implemented and they are very well-known," Nebenzia said. "Demilitarization of Ukraine, denazification of Ukraine, no threat which would come from that territory, that country to Russia, no joining NATO ... The goal of Ukraine joining NATO is in the Ukrainian constitution so it should be dropped from there first and foremost." (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022