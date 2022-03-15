Left Menu

Russia-Ukraine talks ongoing: Zelenskyy's aide Mykhailo Podoliak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's aide Mykhailo Podoliak on Tuesday said that the talks between Russia and Ukraine are ongoing.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 15-03-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 23:05 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's aide Mykhailo Podoliak on Tuesday said that the talks between Russia and Ukraine are ongoing. "Consultations on the main negotiation platform renewed. General regulation matters, ceasefire, withdrawal of troops from the territory of the country," he tweeted.

The update comes after the fourth round of talks between the two sides began on Monday before being "paused" until Tuesday. Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

