UN welcomes any progress toward ceasefire, humanitarian access in Ukraine: Spokesperson

The United Nations will welcome any progress toward reaching a ceasefire and humanitarian access in Ukraine, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday in comments about Russia's initiative to propose its own draft resolution on Ukraine.

The United Nations will welcome any progress toward reaching a ceasefire and humanitarian access in Ukraine, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday in comments about Russia's initiative to propose its own draft resolution on Ukraine.

"We encourage any progress by the various parties in terms of getting to a cessation of hostilities and getting to a situation where we can provide humanitarian aid. We will have to see what the results of these discussions are, however," Haq said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said Russia will put forward its own humanitarian resolution in the United Nations. The resolution will call for a ceasefire to be reached through negotiations, he said. (ANI/Sputnik)

