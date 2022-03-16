North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile'

North Korea launched an 'unidentified projectile' what is believed to be a ballistic missile, NHK reported on Wednesday citing Japanese Defense Ministry sources. This is the tenth missile launch by North Korea this year.

The projectile was reportedly fired on Wednesday morning from Sunan, NHK reported. An emergency response center has been set up under the Japanese prime minister's office in connection with the possible launch.

So far, no damage has been reported yet. The story is developing and more information is awaited. (ANI)

