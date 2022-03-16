Left Menu

Anti-Taliban protest held in northern Afghanistan

An anti-Taliban protest took place on Tuesday in northern Afghanistan which led to a blockade of a key highway for several hours, media reports said.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 16-03-2022 09:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 09:05 IST
Anti-Taliban protest held in northern Afghanistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An anti-Taliban protest took place on Tuesday in northern Afghanistan which led to a blockade of a key highway for several hours, media reports said. Baghlan-Balkh road was blocked by people demonstrating against Taliban officials. They closed the northern highway to traffic for several hours.

Baghlan residents said in a protest that they were fed up with the Taliban's oppression and detention in the province. The situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year.

Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated. The Taliban have committed and continue to commit human rights violations including extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, torture, arbitrary detentions, a massive rollback of the rights of women and girls, censorship of and attacks against the media.

Moreover, people in Afghanistan are also facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis which is being driven by decisions and positions taken by the international community, especially the US, that have blocked Afghanistan from aid funding and access to the global financial system. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
3
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022