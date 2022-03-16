Pakistan readies Kashmir propaganda at OIC session amid members' deepening ties with India

Ahead of the 48th session of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad this month, Pakistan has prepared a draft resolution for adoption with ain aim to steer its anti-India propaganda on Kashmir. Representatives of more than 40 Muslim countries have so far confirmed their participation in the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in the capital city of Pakistan. This OIC conference on March 22-23 will coincide with the Pakistan Day parade.

The OIC foreign ministers will be guests of honour at the parade on March 23. Pakistan has previously hosted four sessions of the OIC-CFM, during which it has raked up the issue of Kashmir. Experts believe that OIC sees India as a great development partner as they diversify their economy. The recent UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement is resounding evidence of the same.

The CEPA has been described as a landmark partnership between two countries whose political leaders and businesses share "very strong bonds going back many years in history". Analysts argue that the OIC countries can't afford to jeopardize their longstanding ties with an emerging global economic and political power like India.

Although the countries like Saudi Arabia and UAE have remained conscious of Pakistan's prejudiced agenda, some countries like Turkey and Malaysia have taken a view on Kashmir to cajole their own domestic constituencies, according to Islam Khabar. Last month, India had said that Islamic organisation continues to be hijacked by vested interests to further their nefarious propaganda against India.

The statement was issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in response to media queries regarding the statement by the General Secretariat of the OIC. "We have noted yet another motivated and misleading statement from the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on matters pertaining to India. Issues in India are considered and resolved in accordance with our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as democratic ethos and polity," the MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. (ANI)

