Left Menu

UK Prime Minister to discuss energy security with UAE, Saudi leaders

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will discuss energy security during a visit to the UAE and Saudi Arabia in connection with Russia's special operation in Ukraine, the British government said on Wednesday.

ANI | London | Updated: 16-03-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 12:09 IST
UK Prime Minister to discuss energy security with UAE, Saudi leaders
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will discuss energy security during a visit to the UAE and Saudi Arabia in connection with Russia's special operation in Ukraine, the British government said on Wednesday. "The Prime Minister will meet leaders in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh today [Wednesday 16th] for talks on energy, regional security and humanitarian relief, as he galvanises global action on the crisis in Ukraine. He will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in the United Arab Emirates before travelling to Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman," the statement said.

"The leaders are expected to discuss efforts to improve energy security and reduce volatility in energy and food prices, which is affecting businesses and consumers in the UK as well as regional stability in the Middle East," it said. In addition to potential further measures to increase oil production, Johnson is focused on diversifying the UK's energy supply and working with international partners to ramp up renewables.

UK Prime Minister said: "The UK is building an international coalition to deal with the new reality. The world must wean itself off Russian hydrocarbons and starve Putin's addiction to oil and gas." "Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are key international partners in that effort. We will work with them to ensure regional security, support the humanitarian relief effort and stabilise global energy markets for the longer term," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022