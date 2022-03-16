Left Menu

Sindh rights group calls for anti-Pakistan protest in Washington on Mar 23

Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), a minority rights group, has called for the joint car rally and protest on March 23 in Washington DC, US.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-03-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 14:36 IST
Sindh rights group calls for anti-Pakistan protest in Washington on Mar 23
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), a minority rights group, has called for the joint car rally and protest on March 23 in Washington DC, US. Zafar Sahito, the founder of the JSFM, stated that his group along with religious minorities of Pakistan, human right organisation and activists have organised this rally.

The month-long campaign "Sanction Pakistan" will be culminating at the conference. The conference asked to declare Pakistan, a terrorist state and state sponsor of terrorism. They stood against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

A few days ago, a US lawmaker from the state of Pennsylvania had called for the designation of Pakistan as a state sponsoring terrorism. Representative Scott Perry has sponsored a bill that seeks "to provide for the designation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as a state sponsor of terrorism, and for other purposes."

This bill has now been referred to the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs. The four main categories of sanctions resulting from designation under these authorities include restrictions on U.S. foreign assistance; a ban on defence exports and sales; certain controls over exports of dual-use items; and miscellaneous financial and other restrictions.

Designation under the category will also imply other sanctions that penalize persons and countries engaging in certain trade with state sponsors of terrorism. Currently, there are four countries designated by the US under these authorities: Cuba, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea), Iran, and Syria. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

