Pakistan: Amid rising street crimes, Karachi Police arrest gang involved in 100 robberies of gold ornaments

Pakistan's Karachi Police on Wednesday arrested a gang of robbers that used to snatch gold ornaments from women at gunpoint and was involved in over 100 robberies of gold ornaments. The gang has been operating for the last two years and used to commit three to four crimes in a week. "They have committed over 100 robberies," Senior Superintendent of Police, South, Ejaz Ahmed said.

The kingpin of the gang Jibran, along with two other gang members Anees and Waqas, was arrested, said SSP, South, Ejaz Ahmed, and SSP Farrukh Raza, while addressing media. According to the officials, the accused used to commit snatching of gold ornaments from women at gunpoint. The SSP, South, said, "They had committed crimes in Clifton, Gizri and various other areas of Karachi," adding that the main accused remained in South Africa.

"The Jeweller buying gold jewellery from the gang will also be arrested," he said. SSP Ejaz Ahmed added, "The arrested accused can be seen in CCTV footage of various crimes." SSP South district said that the motorbike recovered from the gang members was in their personal use and the weapons were also licensed, reported the news channel.

Amid poor governance, Karachi is facing a lot of issues that include shortages of utilities like water and gas, encroachments, unbearable traffic, unprecedented increase in crimes, the Pakistani newspaper reported.The major cause behind the problem seems to be the lack of conversation between the city's elected representatives and the provincial government setup. The city, which has voted for a mix of parties -- largely for the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan PTI government, is suffering due to the conflict between PTI and the PPP, the ruling provincial government. Meanwhile, the city continues to decline into chaos amid a lack of accountability and the political tussle between different parliamentary parties in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)