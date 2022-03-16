Left Menu

China's GDP may decrease if country continues to impose COVID-19 lockdown

China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth could decrease by 1-2 per cent if Beijing, in order to fight the COVID-19 outbreak which is highest in the last two years, continues to impose lockdown in large portions of the country.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:52 IST
China's GDP may decrease if country continues to impose COVID-19 lockdown
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth could decrease by 1-2 per cent if Beijing, in order to fight the COVID-19 outbreak which is highest in the last two years, continues to impose lockdown in large portions of the country. China is reporting the highest coronavirus outbreak in the last two years with over 1,400 new coronavirus cases per day and the Chinese authorities are struggling to deal with the deteriorating situation.

Most of the new local cases have been reported from eastern provinces like Jilin (Changchun as epicentre), Guangdong (Shenzhen as epicentre), Shandong and Shaanxi. Certain districts of Jiangsu province have announced monetary awards, up to 10,000 Yuan, for reporting violations of coronavirus rules. In order to control the situation, the Chinese authorities have approved the Rapid Antigen Test (RATS) for use by its citizens giving up its earlier resistance to the Western practice. Over 300 medical workers have also been sent to Hong Kong to assist the local administration to control the ongoing pandemic.

Beijing may consider lockdown in large portions of China if the localized curbs and measures fail. The lockdown would, however, curb domestic economic activity, slow down exports, disrupt global supply chains and decrease China's GDP growth by 1-2 per cent.

Earlier also, the effect of a slowdown in Shenzhen port in May-June 2021 had a wider impact than the closure of the Suez Canal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022