Pakistan Broadcasters Association slams Imran Khan govt for oppressing media bodies

Citing several actions taken by the Imran Khan government against media organizations, the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has criticized the government for "controlling editorial content, freedom of speech and depriving the citizens of Pakistan of their right to know", reported local media. The PBA, in a statement, has slammed the Imran Khan government for exerting financial pressures on media organizations and creating hurdles in the way of execution of their professional duties, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Notably, the steps taken by the government included an advertising ban, issuing a series of show-cause notices through the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to numerous TV channels, according to PBA, the representative body of the electronic media. "The government has banned the official spokespersons to appear at certain channels," the media outlet quoted the PBA as saying.

Aimed at controlling editorial content, freedom of speech and depriving the citizens of Pakistan of their right to know, the other actions taken by the government include imposing illegitimate claims amounting to billions of rupees on the channels under the illegal pretext of Gross Annual Revenue (GAR) dues, according to the Pakistani publication. Earlier, the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) promulgated by the Imran Khan government as an ordinance had also drawn flak from media bodies and Opposition for its violation of basic rights of citizens and the government's flagrant attempt to stifle the voice of dissent. (ANI)

