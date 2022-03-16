Left Menu

Pakistan Broadcasters Association slams Imran Khan govt for oppressing media bodies

Citing several actions taken by the Imran Khan government against media organizations, the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has criticized the government for "controlling editorial content, freedom of speech and depriving the citizens of Pakistan of their right to know", reported local media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-03-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 20:22 IST
Pakistan Broadcasters Association slams Imran Khan govt for oppressing media bodies
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Citing several actions taken by the Imran Khan government against media organizations, the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has criticized the government for "controlling editorial content, freedom of speech and depriving the citizens of Pakistan of their right to know", reported local media. The PBA, in a statement, has slammed the Imran Khan government for exerting financial pressures on media organizations and creating hurdles in the way of execution of their professional duties, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Notably, the steps taken by the government included an advertising ban, issuing a series of show-cause notices through the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to numerous TV channels, according to PBA, the representative body of the electronic media. "The government has banned the official spokespersons to appear at certain channels," the media outlet quoted the PBA as saying.

Aimed at controlling editorial content, freedom of speech and depriving the citizens of Pakistan of their right to know, the other actions taken by the government include imposing illegitimate claims amounting to billions of rupees on the channels under the illegal pretext of Gross Annual Revenue (GAR) dues, according to the Pakistani publication. Earlier, the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) promulgated by the Imran Khan government as an ordinance had also drawn flak from media bodies and Opposition for its violation of basic rights of citizens and the government's flagrant attempt to stifle the voice of dissent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022