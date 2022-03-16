Left Menu

Zelenskyy dismisses reports of surrendering as 'childish provocation'

Dismissing reports of surrendering as "childish provocation", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said that Ukraine is not going to lay down its weapons until victory, said a media report.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 16-03-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 20:24 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo/Twitter: Defence of Ukraine). Image Credit: ANI
"I can only ask the Russian military to give up arms and return home," the media outlet quoted Zelenskyy as saying in a video statement. "We are home already, we are defending our land, our children. We are not going to give up any arms until our victory," he added.

The Ukrainian government officials have claimed that the fake banner appeared after a Russian hack, according to CNN. Meanwhile, Russian troops continued their advance towards Kyiv, and the city has imposed a new curfew from 8 pm (Local Time) on March 15 until 7 am on March 17. Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said that the residents are only allowed to go outside to head to the bomb shelters.

The fourth round of talks between Russia and Ukraine that started on Monday will continue through Wednesday, even as a Ukrainian negotiator spoke of "fundamental differences" between the two sides. (ANI)

