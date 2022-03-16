7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, no casualties reported so far
An earthquake of magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday, informed the National Centre for Seismology (NSC).
ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 16-03-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:06 IST
- Country:
- Japan
An earthquake of magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday, informed the National Centre for Seismology (NSC).
The earthquake occurred at 8:06 PM, 297 kilometres northeast of Tokyo. "Earthquake of Magnitude:7.1, Occurred on 16-03-2022, 20:06:36 IST, Lat: 37.82 & Long: 141.64, Depth: 81 Km, Location: 297km NE of Tokyo, Japan," NSC tweeted.
No reports of casualties are reported yet. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement