China destroys 3 Tibetan Buddhist statue since Dec 2021

In a crackdown against ethnic minorities, China has destroyed three Buddhist statues since December 2021 in Tibet. According to media reports, the Chinese government demolished the Tibetan Buddhist statue Padmasambhava, built six years ago to stamp out the Tibetans' religious traditions.

The intent of the Chinese destroying Buddhist statues is to eradicate Tibetans' faith and their right to preserve Tibetan traditions. The acts of destruction signal a fresh crackdown and straight case of cultural genocide. According to Tibet Press, the revival of "Cultural Revolution" like activities in Tibet should be viewed in a larger perspective, in view of CCPs efforts over the years to "Sinicize" Tibetan Buddhism involving ensuring that the spiritual beliefs and teaching be congruent to the principles of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Tibet Press said that the 11th Representative meeting of the Buddhist Association of Ngaba (Aba in Chinese) Prefecture was held on December 6, 2021 to focus on theNational Religious Works Conference (NRWC). Radio Free Asia reported that another three-story statue at a different monastery in Drago had been destroyed in early January, only weeks after authorities toppled a 99-foot Buddha statue just 900 meters (2,700) away. A three-story structure is around 40 feet high.

Satellite imagery of the Chanang Monastery taken October 3, 2019, shows the site of the statue of Padmasambhava which stood three-storyed high, but an image taken February 25, 2022, shows the destruction of the statue as indicated by the circular objects on the ground. "Though there has been no explanation of the reasons for its destruction, it falls in line with the Chinese government's policy of demolishing Tibetan religious sites in the region," the exiled Tibetan said.

Similarly, on December 12, 2021, the 99-feet statue of Maitreya Buddha, costing about USD 6 million, at Gaden Namgyal Ling Monastery at Kham Drago along with 44 prayer wheels and thousands of prayer flags was destroyed. Meanwhile, Chinese authorities make up regulations to justify the demolition of Tibetan statues, another Tibetan exile told RFA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)