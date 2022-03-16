Left Menu

5.1 magnitude quake hits Pakistan's Skardu

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 67 km Northwest of Pakistan's Skardu on Wednesday, Xinhua News Agency reported citing US Geological Survey.

16-03-2022
According to USG, the earthquake occurred at 13:35:24 GMT today.

The epicenter, with a depth of 14.11 km, was initially determined to be at 35.6666 degrees north latitude and 75.0371 degrees east longitude, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

