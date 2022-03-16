Left Menu

US warns of 'consequences' of possible biological weapons use by Russia in Ukraine

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Wednesday spoke with General Nikolay Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council and warned Moscow of consequences of "any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine", the White House said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 22:17 IST
US warns of 'consequences' of possible biological weapons use by Russia in Ukraine
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Wednesday spoke with General Nikolay Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council and warned Moscow of consequences of "any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine", the White House said. Sullivan in a telephone call to Patrushev said that if Russia was serious about diplomacy, then it should stop attacking Ukrainian cities and towns, the White House said in a statement.

"Mr. Sullivan warned General Patrushev about the consequences and implications of any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine," the White House statement read. He reiterated the United States' firm and clear opposition to Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified invasion" of Ukraine. According to the statement, Sullivan clearly laid out the United States' commitment to continue imposing costs on Russia, to support the defence of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to reinforce NATO's eastern flank, in continued full coordination with its Allies and partners.

Russia had started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation was only targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population was not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
2
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022