Left Menu

Indian envoy thanks Ukrainian govt, citizens for facilitating Operation Ganga

The Indian ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy has expressed gratitude towards the Ukrainian government and citizens for facilitating Operation Ganga, launched to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in the war-torn country.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 16-03-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 22:26 IST
Indian envoy thanks Ukrainian govt, citizens for facilitating Operation Ganga
Indian Ambassador Partha Satpathy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Indian ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy has expressed gratitude towards the Ukrainian government and citizens for facilitating Operation Ganga, launched to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in the war-torn country. Thanking the Ukrainian government and citizens, the envoy said, "Despite it being a time of great difficulty for them, they have contributed and supported our students without prejudice."

Applauding the strength and fortitude shown by the students who were stranded in Ukraine, the Indian envoy extended his best wishes to all of them. He also highlighted the Indian government's "tireless" efforts to ensure the safe and timely evacuation of its citizens.

"Within a short period from February 24 till March 12, through coordination with our Embassies in neighbouring countries, Government of India evacuated more than 22,500 persons in over 90 flights. This translates to about 1,500 Indian nationals evacuated per day," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
2
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022