Russian troops shot and killed 10 people standing in queue for bread in Ukraine city, says US Embassy

US Embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday said that Russian troops shot and killed 10 people standing in line for bread in the Ukranian city of Chernihiv. "Such horrific attacks must stop. We are considering all available options to ensure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine," the Embassy added.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, Ukraine's neutrality could only be on its own terms. Zelenskyy's advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said that Ukraine could agree only to "legally certified security guarantees," adding that in a new agreement, signatory states must be legally bound to defend Ukraine, reported the media outlet. Moreover, Russia shelled Vinnytsia city in west-central Ukraine that hit a TV tower. According to Vinnytsia Oblast Governor Serhiy Borzov, a Russian attack damaged the tower, leaving some residents without a TV signal. No casualties are reported, said the Ukraine-based media outlet.

Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia. (ANI)

