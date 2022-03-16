Chinese companies in Indonesia causing environmental hazard: Report

The operations of Chinese companies in Indonesia have become a hazard for the country's environment as these companies continue to exploit natural resources and disturb the ecological equilibrium of the country, said a media report. Disregarding the delicate local environment, the companies, that not only threatened the flora and fauna but also the indigenous population causing their displacement, continue to take a toll on bio-diversity, as they did in Africa, reported The Hong Kong Post.

The construction of USD 1.6 billion Batang Toru Hydro-Power Project, under China'sambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has threatened Sumatran Orangutans, a critically endangered species in Indonesia's Sumatra Island. Moreover, the project that was declined to be funded by the Asian Development Bank and International Finance Corporation amid environmental concerns, was funded by the Bank of China.

Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping had championed the philosophy of open, green and clean cooperation to make BRI development sustainable in his speech at the Boao Forum (April 2021) for the Asia Annual Conference. However, China's double standards of sustainable development are obvious as Chinese activities while developing zinc mine in Northern Sumatra, the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail and the Probolinggo-Banyuwangi highway have been destroying the environment in the country, according to the media outlet.

Further, PT Dairi Prima Mineral Project (DPM), a zinc mining project has raised concerns among indigenous farmers about the likely rising acidity of soil due to sulphuric acid, generated as a by-product of the mining operations. There are also issues of accountability and transparency of the Mineral project, with suspicions regarding the amount of autonomy given to the Chinese company, the media outlet reported citing earth.org.

The most obvious demonstration of Chinese insensitivities towards the local concerns is the handling of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail project which has led to forced evictions, flooding, and degradation of farmland. Thus, most Chinese-funded projects in Indonesia are hazardous to the environment as they continue to disregard the local population's sensitivities for their economic ambitions, reported The Hong Kong Post. (ANI)

