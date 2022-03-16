IMF executive board suspends ceremonial role of dean held by Russian representative

Washington [US], March 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) executive board is temporarily suspending the ceremonial role of dean held by Russian representative Aleksei Mozhin amid Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine, the Financial Times said on Wednesday in a report, citing an IMF spokesperson.

"The executive board has decided to temporarily suspend the role of dean of the board given Russia's role in the ongoing war in Ukraine and its potential impact on the ability of the executive director for Russia to carry out this task effectively," the IMF spokesperson said in a statement.

The role of dean, held by Mozhin since 2015, is a title given to the longest-serving member and does not include any additional responsibilities or authorities. (ANI/Sputnik)

