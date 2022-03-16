Politics of bitter confrontation in Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan government's threat of a million-man march in Islamabad on the voting day for the no-confidence motion is drawing a similar response from opposition parties to undertake the long march on March 25, thus leading to a sort of politics of bitter confrontation. The Opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan.

Democratic dispensations require sitting governments to take the lead when it comes to diffusing volatile situations but in Imran Khan-led PTI ruling party is spreading toxicity throughout not just the political landscape, but across much of the country itself. A no-trust vote motion against Imran Khan which was submitted by the opposition party is as legal and constitutional as the mandate that had put PTI party in the highest offices, reported The Daily Times.

However, the PTI government is trying to bend the law in its favour. It is at the risks unleashing a cataclysmic political storm that has every chance of getting out of control; and then nobody will be able to put an end to it. Imran Khan is in no mood to listen and his party is taking a strange line of confrontation. While nothing conclusive can be said till the voting is done and the result announced, perhaps those favouring caution are offering better advice than those itching for a confrontation.

As the date for voting on the no-confidence motion against Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan inches closer, the government instead of putting out the fire is fuelling it by announcing a million-man march in Islamabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)