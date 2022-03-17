Left Menu

UK Foreign Secretary Truss to visit India this month

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will visit India later this month amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

ANI | London | Updated: 17-03-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 09:46 IST
UK Foreign Secretary Truss to visit India this month
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will visit India later this month amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The visit comes at a time when the world is witnessing a crisis in Ukraine.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Recently, the UK Foreign Secretary had spoken on the crisis in Ukraine with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

"A telephonic discussion with UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz. Exchanged perspectives on the Ukrainian situation," Jaishankar had tweeted. Truss last visited India in October last year for two days, during which she met with Jaishankar and said that partnership with India is absolutely crucial.

Truss stressed that both countries should work together on the set plans for the future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global
4
EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience under spotlight

EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022