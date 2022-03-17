Left Menu

Ukraine's Sumy Oblast Governor alleges Russian forces of stealing food, evicting civilians from home

Russian forces in Ukraine's Sumy Oblast are evicting the civilians from their homes and are also stealing food, Sumy's Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 17-03-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 11:35 IST
Ukraine's Sumy Oblast Governor alleges Russian forces of stealing food, evicting civilians from home
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian forces in Ukraine's Sumy Oblast are evicting the civilians from their homes and are also stealing food, Sumy's Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said. Zhyvytsky gave in-detailed information about the looting through the Telegram on March 16, reported The Kyiv Independent.

The city sustained heavy fighting since the Russian forces launched its military operations in Ukraine on February 24. Russia has been facing immense pressure from the international community to stop its military operations in Ukraine which has created an immense humanitarian crisis with thousands of refugees from Ukraine fleeing to the neighbouring countries to the West.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague ruled that pending the final decision in the case, Russia must suspend the military operations that it commenced on February 24 in the territory of Ukraine. Ukraine on February 26 had filed an application at the ICJ to initiate proceedings against the Russian Federation under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is scheduled to hold an extraordinary meeting at 3:00 pm ET on Thursday to discuss the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global
4
EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience under spotlight

EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022