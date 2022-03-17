Pak opposition claims Imran Khan govt planning to attack Islamabad's Sindh House

Left Menu

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders have claimed that after the police raided Parliament Lodges last week, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is planning to ambush Sindh House in Islamabad.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders have claimed that after the police raided Parliament Lodges last week, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is planning to ambush Sindh House in Islamabad. The opposition leaders said that if anyone gets hurt, Prime Minister Imran Khan's regime will be responsible for it, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Islamabad Police on Thursday night stormed Parliament Lodges and made 19 arrests including key opposition members of the National Assembly, the highest legislative body of the country. "The lives of MNAs, including women members, are not safe as the PTI-led government is hell-bent on terrorism, therefore, we [MNAs] had requested the Sindh government to provide the Sindh police security, said a joint statement released by PPP Member of the National Assembly (MNAs).

The PPP MNAs further stated that they had information that Imran Khan's goons of "Tiger Force" were planning to attack Sindh House, Geo News reported. "Therefore, if any PPP MNA or personal property is hurt, Imran Khan's government will be responsible for this," the statement said.

The development comes amid growing discontent against the Imran Khan government, with Pakistan's main opposition parties filing a no-confidence motion against the Pakistan PM on Tuesday in the National Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

