Left Menu

India, Indonesia hold 2nd security dialogue, discuss counter-terrorism

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval led the second India-Indonesia security dialogue with Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs of Indonesia Mohammad Mahfud on Thursday, where they discussed cooperation on different issues.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 17-03-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 14:17 IST
India, Indonesia hold 2nd security dialogue, discuss counter-terrorism
India-Indonesia hold 2nd security dialogue. (Photo credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval led the second India-Indonesia security dialogue with Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs of Indonesia Mohammad Mahfud on Thursday, where they discussed cooperation on different issues. Taking to Twitter, Indian Embassy in Indonesia informed, "National Security Adviser Ajit Doval co-chaired the 2nd India-Indonesia Security Dialogue with Mohammad Mahfud, Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs. They discussed issues including cooperation in counter-terrorism, maritime, defence and cyber."

Two years ago, India-Indonesia hold their first security dialogue during which both the nations agreed on operational cooperation in security and counter-terrorism. These dialogues are seen as a tool to strengthen the diplomatic relation between the two countries.

Earlier, in January, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar exchanged views on the present situation of Myanmar and Afghanistan with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.Jaishankar also agreed to take forward the bilateral ties between the two nations and to work closely in the G-20 Troika. The G20 Troika refers to the top grouping within the G20 that consists of the current, previous and incoming presidencies -- Indonesia, Italy and India.

India will assume the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022, from Indonesia and will convene the G20 Leaders' Summit for the first time in India in 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022