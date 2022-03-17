Left Menu

Taliban protest Pakistan's border violations along Durand Line

In yet another case of border spat between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the Afghan Foreign Ministry has reportedly protested against continuing border violations along the Durand Line.

17-03-2022
  • Afghanistan

In yet another case of border spat between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the Afghan Foreign Ministry has reportedly protested against continuing border violations along the Durand Line. According to the Afghan side, artillery shells, including firing from heavy and light weapons, were noticed in some districts of Nangarhar province. Artillery shells were also fired in residential areas of the Sarkari and Marawara districts of Kunar province from across the border.

In addition, Pakistani aircraft and drones also violated the Afghan airspace in the Kunar province. An Afghan Foreign Ministry delegation, including defence and interior ministry officials, is scheduled to visit Islamabad to discuss the border issue with their counterparts.

After the initial elation over the Taliban's victory in Afghanistan in August last year, Pakistan's euphoria is now subsiding in the face of increased terrorism at home. The Pakistan government had hoped that a friendly regime in Afghanistan would ease its concerns about the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). What has happened instead is a spike in terror attacks in recent months, said a Canada-based think tank, International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS).

Pakistan claims that many of the terror attacks were planned by militants hiding inside Afghanistan. (ANI)

