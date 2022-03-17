Left Menu

Sri Lanka signs USD 1 billion credit line with India

Sri Lanka on Thursday signed USD 1 billion credit line with India for procurement of food, medicines and other essential items, amid the island nation's worsening economic crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 17:08 IST
Sri Lanka signs USD 1 billion credit line with India
Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa held a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi today. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lanka on Thursday signed USD 1 billion credit line with India for procurement of food, medicines and other essential items, amid the island nation's worsening economic crisis. The agreement was signed between the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Government of Sri Lanka, during Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksha's two-day visit to India.

This agreement was signed after Rajapaksa held a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi today. The Ministers discussed wide-ranging issues of mutual interest and economic cooperation. This signing of the credit facility comes a day after Rajapaksa on Wednesday met PM Modi and thanked him for extending support for the Sri Lankan economy.

PM Modi spoke about the central role that Sri Lanka occupies in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and its S.A.G.A.R (Security and Growth for all in the Region) doctrine. Modi reiterated that India would continue to stand with the friendly people of the neighbouring country. Sri Lanka has seen its national currency getting devalued significantly against major international currencies, in addition to crippling fuel and gas shortages and daily electricity cuts.

As Sri Lanka faces a severe economic crisis, India has continued to assist its neighbouring country in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and to mitigate its adverse impact and its developmental priorities. India provided more than USD 500 million in foreign currency swaps to strengthen Sri Lanka's foreign reserves, taking the total up to USD 900 million. India also extended the repayment time frame for the USD 500 million debt of Sri Lanka under the Asian Clearance Arbitration.

Espousing India's Neighborhood first policy, Jaishankar said that India stands with Sri Lanka. "Neighborhood first. India stands with Sri Lanka. USD 1 billion credit line signed for the supply of essential commodities. Key element of the package of support extended by India," Jaishankar tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022