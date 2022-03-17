Left Menu

Japanese PM to visit India on March 19-20 for annual summit

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to pay a two-day visit to New Delhi from March 19 for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 18:26 IST
Japanese PM to visit India on March 19-20 for annual summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (R). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to pay a two-day visit to New Delhi from March 19 for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit. Speaking at a weekly media briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that this will be the first meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Japanese Prime Minister Kishida.

"India-Japan Summit will be held on March 19th. At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida will be undertaking an official visit to New Delhi from 19-20 March for 14th India-Japan Annual Summit. This will be the first meeting of these two leaders," said Bagchi and noted that the last annual summit took place in Tokyo back in 2018. Underscoring the importance of the bilateral ties, the MEA spokesperson said both India and Japan have multi-faceted cooperation within the ambit of their special strategic and global partnership.

"The summit will provide an opportunity to review and strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, so as to advance partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," he added. Last year witnessed increasing bilateral and multilateral engagement between India and Japan, and further strengthening of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

The two sides maintained the momentum in ties through virtual meetings and phone calls despite the pandemic. Prime Minister spoke to the then Japanese Prime Minister Suga on April 26, 2021, to exchange views on the management of the pandemic and for strengthening cooperation in the post-Covid-19 world. Both nations also witnessed further strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022