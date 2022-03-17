Left Menu

UK to deploy advanced air defense system, 100 troops in Poland: Defence Minister

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday that the UK will send its most advanced air defence system and 100 troops to Poland to bolsters NATO's eastern flank amid Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

ANI | London | Updated: 17-03-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 20:29 IST
UK to deploy advanced air defense system, 100 troops in Poland: Defence Minister
British Secretary of Defence Ben Wallace. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London [UK], March 17 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday that the UK will send its most advanced air defence system and 100 troops to Poland to bolsters NATO's eastern flank amid Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine. "We are going to deploy the Sky Sabre medium-range, anti-air missile system to Poland with about 100 personnel to make sure that we stand alongside Poland, protecting her airspace from any further aggression by Russia," Wallace told reporters during his visit to Warsaw, as quoted by the Sky News broadcaster.

The Sky Sabre air defence system reportedly launches missiles at speeds of 2,300 miles per hour that can target objects as small as a tennis ball, and can be used against planes, drones and rockets. The lorry-mounted weapon consists of Giraffe radar units and Landceptor missile launcher platforms, from which up to 24 missiles can be simultaneously controlled by a central unit. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022