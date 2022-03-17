Left Menu

Erdogan plans to hold negotiations with Putin: Turkish Foreign Minister

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to hold negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 17-03-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 20:36 IST
Erdogan plans to hold negotiations with Putin: Turkish Foreign Minister
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) with Russian President Vladimir Putin (right). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Ankara [Turkey], March 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to hold negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"Our leader held talks with [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy yesterday and today it is planned to hold talks with Putin," Cavusoglu said during a press conference in Kyiv.

He added that Ankara is ready to hold a possible meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy but it is difficult to talk about the date for a meeting. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022