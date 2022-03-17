Erdogan plans to hold negotiations with Putin: Turkish Foreign Minister

Ankara [Turkey], March 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to hold negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"Our leader held talks with [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy yesterday and today it is planned to hold talks with Putin," Cavusoglu said during a press conference in Kyiv.

He added that Ankara is ready to hold a possible meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy but it is difficult to talk about the date for a meeting. (ANI/Sputnik)

