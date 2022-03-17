Left Menu

Biden says actions by Russian troops in Ukraine 'inhumane'

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Russia's spacial military operation in Ukraine is inhumane.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 22:00 IST
Biden says actions by Russian troops in Ukraine 'inhumane'
US President Joe Biden (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], March 17 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Russia's spacial military operation in Ukraine is inhumane. "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin's brutality and what he's doing, what his troops are doing in Ukraine is just inhumane," Biden said during a virtual meeting with the Taoiseach of Ireland Michael Martin.

On Wednesday, Biden accused Putin of being a war criminal because of the military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Biden's statement is unacceptable and adding that the president of a country that has relentlessly bombed numerous countries has no right to use such words.

The goals set by Russia in its special military operation launched on February 24 in response to requests for help to defend the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops, are to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022