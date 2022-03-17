Left Menu

UN mission in Afghanistan expresses concern about detentions of journalists

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan has expressed its deep concern about the detentions of journalists and the increasing restrictions being placed on media in the country.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 17-03-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 22:13 IST
UN mission in Afghanistan expresses concern about detentions of journalists
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan has expressed its deep concern about the detentions of journalists and the increasing restrictions being placed on media in the country. "UNAMA (United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan) expresses its deep concern about the detentions of journalists and the ever increasing restrictions being placed on media in Afghanistan. Time for the Taliban to stop gagging and banning. Time for a constructive dialogue with the Afghan media community," the UN mission in Afghanistan tweeted.

The situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year. Earlier this month, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Taliban authorities have carried out far-reaching censorship and violence against Afghan media in the district and provincial centers.

According to the rights group, the situation facing journalists outside Kabul appears much worse than inside the capital, particularly for women. Journalists in the provinces have described Taliban members threatening, detaining, and beating them and their colleagues who were trying to report the news, the HRW said.

Many journalists have felt compelled to self-censor and report only Taliban statements and official events. Women journalists have faced the most intense repression. "Taliban harassment and attacks on journalists outside major urban areas have largely gone unreported, causing media outlets in outlying provinces to self-censor or close altogether," said Fereshta Abbasi, Afghanistan researcher at Human Rights Watch. "In many provinces, the Taliban have virtually eliminated reporting on a wide range of issues and have driven women journalists out of the profession." (ANI)

