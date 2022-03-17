Left Menu

Erdogan renews proposal to bring Putin, Zelenskyy together

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed his offer to bring the leaders of Russia and Ukraine in Turkey, during a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Thursday.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 17-03-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 22:26 IST
Erdogan renews proposal to bring Putin, Zelenskyy together
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed his offer to bring the leaders of Russia and Ukraine in Turkey, during a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Thursday. "Pointing out that reaching consensus on some issues may require talks at the leadership level, Erdogan reiterated his offer to host Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul or Ankara," said a statement of the Turkish presidency.

Erdogan and Putin discussed the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the humanitarian situation on the ground, the statement said. Emphasizing that "the war would not benefit any side and diplomacy should be given an opportunity," Erdogan stressed the need "to operate the humanitarian corridors effectively and smoothly in both directions," it added.

Ukraine expects Turkey, with other countries, to offer security guarantees to Ukraine if a deal is reached with Russia to end the conflict, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Thursday after meeting his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu. "We believe it is time to prepare a ground for a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia," Cavusoglu said. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022