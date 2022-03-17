Left Menu

No trust vote: Imran Khan govt directs spy agencies to monitor lawmakers

Ahead of the vote on the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has directed the civilian intelligence agencies to monitor the lawmakers, reported local media citing sources.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-03-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 22:26 IST
No trust vote: Imran Khan govt directs spy agencies to monitor lawmakers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Ahead of the vote on the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has directed the civilian intelligence agencies to monitor the lawmakers, reported local media citing sources. According to the sources, the development came during a meeting of the PTI's political committee chaired by Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday, reported The News International.

Imran Khan has directed the spy agencies to monitor the lawmakers' location, movement and record their phone calls. The premier also ordered them to strictly monitor Sindh House and submit a report to him on a daily basis. Notably, this comes after dozens of dissident PTI MNAs came out in open on Thursday and moved to Sindh House citing security concerns.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan tasked Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to placate the disgruntled lawmakers of PTI to thwart the Opposition's no-trust move, according to the media outlet. Amid growing discontent against the Imran Khan government, the Opposition parties in Pakistan had submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022