US lawmakers urge India to 'speak out against Russia's atrocities'

Congressmen Ro Khanna and Joe Wilson held talks with the Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu urging India to "speak out against Putin's targeting of civilians in Ukraine". "Appreciated the opportunity to join @RepJoeWilson in a bipartisan call with Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS, urging India to speak out against Putin's targeting of civilians in Ukraine. On both sides of the aisle, friends of India are urging India to use its influence for peace," Ro Khanna of the Democratic party said in a tweet.

"Grateful to join my colleague in a bipartisan call with the Ambassador of India to the U.S. It is critical that world leaders condemn the atrocities being committed by Putin in Ukraine," Joe Wilson of the Republican Party said quoting Ro Khanna's tweet. The development comes amidst an escalation in rhetoric by the US administration against the Russian actions in Ukraine, with US President Joe Biden calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" on Wednesday, and further calling him a "murderous dictator" and a "pure thug" on Thursday.

"Engaging discussion with Congressmen @RepSteveChabot @RepJoeWilson and @RepRoKhanna on India US strategic relations. Also explained India's position on current global developments," Ambassador Sandhu said in a tweet. Earlier today, India had reiterated its earlier calls for a complete cessation of hostilities in Ukraine at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"We reiterate our call for the immediate cessation of hostilities across Ukraine. Our Prime Minister has reiterated this on several occasions and called for immediate ceasefire and emphasized that there is no option but the path of dialogue and diplomacy," India's Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)