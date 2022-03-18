Left Menu

Japan imposes sanctions on 15 Russians, 9 entities

Japan has imposed sanctions on 15 Russian persons and nine more entities over the military operation in Ukraine, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 18-03-2022 10:36 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 10:36 IST
Japan imposes sanctions on 15 Russians, 9 entities
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo [Japan], March 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan has imposed sanctions on 15 Russian persons and nine more entities over the military operation in Ukraine, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday. The list of the sanctioned persons includes among others Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as well as four deputy defense ministers: Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Aleksey Krivoruchko, Timur Ivanov and Dmitry Bulgakov.

The Japanese sanctions also hit Russian defense entities, including Rosoboronexport, Russian Helicopters and the United Aircraft Corporation. Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the operation calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Russia. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022