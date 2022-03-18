Australian PM Scott Morrison wishes happy Holi to Indian diaspora

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison wished "Happy holi" to the Indian diaspora in Australia. The PM in a statement said that Australia is home to people of many diverse faiths who draw great strength and confidence from their beliefs. He also said that their country is the most successful multicultural and multi-faith nation on earth.

The statement further said, "This is especially for Holi- one of the most important and vibrant events for Indian Australians. This ancient festival of colours gathers people together for a joyous celebration." "Holi holds even more meaning this year. As we reach the end of a second pandemic year, we can be thankful for the many things that have sustained us- our family, our community and our faith," a statement further added.

The Australian PM thanked the Indian Australian community for the love and care they have shown to their families as well as to the Australians. "Now, after being apart for so long these celebrations bring us together in a spirit of unity and friendship, and inspiring hope for the future," the statement added. (ANI)

