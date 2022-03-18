Left Menu

ISKCON Radhakanta temple vandalized in Bangladesh's Dhaka

The ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka was vandalized on Thursday.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 18-03-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 14:23 IST
The ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka was vandalized on Thursday. This story is still developing and more details are awaited.

This incident comes a few months following a series of attacks on minority religious places in Bangladesh that took place last October. An ISKCON temple in Noakhali city in Bangladesh was vandalised and a devotee was killed by a mob on October 16.

Earlier, communal tensions gripped Bangladesh following allegations of the Quran being dishonoured at a puja pavilion in Cumilla on October 13 last year, triggering violence in several districts across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

