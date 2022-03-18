Left Menu

Bangladesh: Mob vandalizes ISKCON Radhakanta Temple in Dhaka, 3 injured

A mob of over 200 people attacked devotees and vandalized the ISKCON Radhakanta Temple in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Thursday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-03-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 15:03 IST
Radharamn Das, Vice-President ISKCON Kolkata. Image Credit: ANI
A mob of over 200 people attacked devotees and vandalized the ISKCON Radhakanta Temple in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Thursday. "Last evening when devotees were preparing for Gaura Purnima celebration, a mob of 200 people entered the premises of Shri Radhakanta Temple in Dhaka and started vandalizing it," Radharamn Das, Vice-President ISKCON Kolkata told ANI.

"Three of our devotees were injured in the scuffle. Fortunately, they called Police and were able to drive away miscreants from the temple premises," he said. Das said that the attack is a matter of grave concern and appealed to the Bangladesh government to take stringent action and provide security to Hindu minorities in the country.

This incident comes after a series of attacks on minority religious places in Bangladesh that took place last October. An ISKCON temple in Noakhali city in Bangladesh was vandalized and a devotee was killed by a mob on October 16 last year.

Earlier, communal tensions gripped Bangladesh following allegations of the Quran being dishonoured at a puja pavilion in Cumilla on October 13 last year, triggering violence in several districts across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

