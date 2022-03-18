Left Menu

UK media regulator Ofcom revokes RT's license to Broadcast in country

The UK Office of Communications (Ofcom) on Friday announced that it has revoked Russia Today's license to broadcast in the country "with immediate effect," arguing that it did not consider the television channel "fit and proper" to hold the broadcasting permit.

London [UK], March 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The UK Office of Communications (Ofcom) on Friday announced that it has revoked Russia Today's license to broadcast in the country "with immediate effect," arguing that it did not consider the television channel "fit and proper" to hold the broadcasting permit.

"Ofcom has today revoked RT's license to broadcast in the UK, with immediate effect. We have done so on the basis that we do not consider RT's licensee, ANO TV Novosti, fit and proper to hold a UK broadcast licence," the watchdog said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

