32 school children injured in Sri Lanka bus accident

Thirty-two school children were injured after a bus crashed into a tree in Sri Lanka's Walasmulla on Friday, media reported citing police.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 18-03-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 16:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Thirty-two school children were injured after a bus crashed into a tree in Sri Lanka's Walasmulla on Friday, media reported citing police. According to Police, the accident was occurred due to a brake failure while the students were returning from an educational trip, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The injured children have been rushed to the Walasmulla hospital by local residents. According to a news agency, Sri Lanka faces a high number of road accidents with 52 fatal motor accidents reported from December 25 to 31, 2021 alone, which left 53 people dead, police said.

According to official figures, a total of 2,365 fatal motor accidents were reported in 2021, resulting in the deaths of 2,461 people, it added. (ANI)

