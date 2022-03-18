32 school children injured in Sri Lanka bus accident

Thirty-two school children were injured after a bus crashed into a tree in Sri Lanka's Walasmulla on Friday, media reported citing police. According to Police, the accident was occurred due to a brake failure while the students were returning from an educational trip, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The injured children have been rushed to the Walasmulla hospital by local residents. According to a news agency, Sri Lanka faces a high number of road accidents with 52 fatal motor accidents reported from December 25 to 31, 2021 alone, which left 53 people dead, police said.

According to official figures, a total of 2,365 fatal motor accidents were reported in 2021, resulting in the deaths of 2,461 people, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)