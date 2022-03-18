Left Menu

China's top procuratorate orders arrest of ex-senior provincial political advisor

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Xue Heng, a former senior political advisor of northeast China's Liaoning Province, for suspected bribe-taking.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 18-03-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 17:20 IST
China's top procuratorate orders arrest of ex-senior provincial political advisor
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Beijing [China], March 18 (ANI/Xinhua): China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Xue Heng, a former senior political advisor of northeast China's Liaoning Province, for suspected bribe-taking. Xue's case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for review and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said in a statement on Friday.

Xue was the former vice-chairman of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. The Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission announced in August that Xue was under investigation. He was later expelled from the Party over serious violations of Party discipline and laws. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022