Left Menu

200-strong mob attacks ISKCON-affiliated temple in Dhaka, India in touch with Bangladeshi authorities

An ISKCON affiliated Radhakanta Jeev temple in the Wari area of Dhaka, Bangladesh was attacked on March 17, sources said on Friday.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 18-03-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 17:32 IST
200-strong mob attacks ISKCON-affiliated temple in Dhaka, India in touch with Bangladeshi authorities
ISKCON Radhakanta temple vandalized in Bangladesh's Dhaka (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

An ISKCON affiliated Radhakanta Jeev temple in the Wari area of Dhaka, Bangladesh was attacked on March 17, sources said on Friday. Sources said around 150-200 people were involved in the violence at the ISKCON temple, in which three ISKCON members were injured. Some damage was caused to the property.

According to sources, the High Commission of India is in touch with Bangladeshi authorities. The cause of the trouble, according to the Bangladeshi authorities, is a longstanding dispute over the land on which the ISKCON temple exists. Reportedly, a recent judgment in the dispute went in favour of one litigant, who then tried to unilaterally enforce his title by force.

Local authorities intervened thereafter and brought the situation under control. The injured have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College. Cases have been filed by both parties in the matter, and police are examining the same. The High Commission of India remains in touch with the minority groups, law enforcement, and senior leaders.

This incident comes a few months following a series of attacks on minority religious places in Bangladesh last October. An ISKCON temple in Noakhali city was vandalised in October last year.

Earlier, communal tensions gripped the country following allegations that the Quran was dishonoured at a puja pavilion in Cumilla, triggering violence in several districts across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022