Afghanistan: Two killed, three injured in blast in Paktia province

Two people were killed and three others injured after a blast occurred in Afghanistan's Paktia province on Friday, according to media reports. Citing state-run news agency Bakhtar, Xinhua reported that a mortar shell exploded in the Sarokhil area of Gardi Siri district, killing two people on the spot and injuring three others.

Afghanistan has been witnessing these attacks for years. Last week, seven people of the same family were injured as a device exploded in a house of Marja district of Afghanistan's southern Helmand province. (ANI)

