Russia-Ukraine War: Indian Embassy in Ukraine continues to function with 24X7 helpline

Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued an advisory on Friday saying that it continues to function and further shared the details where the stranded Indians can contact the Embassy for assistance. Taking to Twitter, the Embassy wrote, "Embassy of India continues to function and can be contacted through email: consl.kyiv@mea.gov.in and the following 24*7 helpline numbers on WhatsApp for assistance. +380933559958 2. +919205290802 3. +917428022564."

Despite the challenges posed by the Ukraine conflict, the government ensured that about 22,500 Indian citizens have returned home safely. The majority of the people who have been evacuated under Operation Ganga are medical students. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during the weekly briefing of MEA reiterated India's stand on the Ukraine situation.

"We have been clear and consistent, we feel that the only way out is through diplomacy and dialogue which has been emphasised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his conversation with President Putin and President Zelenskyy," he stated. Bagchi said that India at the United Nations has been highlighting the need to respect the UN charter and the territorial integrity of countries.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. Russia has been facing immense pressure from the international community to stop its military operations in Ukraine which has created an immense humanitarian crisis with thousands of refugees from Ukraine fleeing to the neighbouring countries to the West. (ANI)

