Left Menu

Moscow says India may replace West in Russian pharmaceuticals market

Indian pharmaceutical companies may replace Western manufacturers leaving the Russian market, Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov said on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 18-03-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 20:22 IST
Moscow says India may replace West in Russian pharmaceuticals market
Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Indian pharmaceutical companies may replace Western manufacturers leaving the Russian market, Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov said on Friday. "The withdrawal of many Western companies from the Russian market and those niches that have been vacated may actually be occupied by Indian companies in many industries, in particular, in pharmaceuticals," Alipov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, as quoted by Sputnik news agency.

The newly appointed Russian envoy added that India is a "world pharmacy" and a leading manufacturer of drug copies that are no worse than the original. India's Vaccine Maitri initiative last year reinforced its credentials as the "pharmacy of the world". World leaders publicly commended India's efforts to rapidly expand vaccines production and supplies at critical junctures of the pandemic.

This decision to replace manufacturers in pharmaceutical comes at a time when Russia has been bombarded with sanctions from Western countries. Now Russia is looking to enhance economic engagement with countries non-European countries. Earlier this month, Alipov had said that Moscow has welcomed the independent foreign policy of India amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Touching upon the relations with India, Alipov said, "Prime Minister (Modi) and the Indian leadership meet the consistent independent policy of the state in international affairs. We have repeatedly stated that we have welcomed the independent foreign policy of India and strengthening its role and its influence in the international arena." The Russian envoy also hailed the Indian foreign policy stand on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022