Islamabad HC rejects plea seeking to suspend poll panel notice to Imran Khan

Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected the plea seeking to suspend the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notice to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over violation of code of conduct. This comes after Pakistani PM addressed a public meeting in the Lower Dir district which the Election Commission of Pakistan termed as a violation of the code of conduct. The election commission directed the PM to explain his position and appear or send in a lawyer on March 14 for the purpose.

The prime minister's counsel Syed Ali Zafar before IHC quoted the newly amended ordinance and said that under the fresh law, the public office holder could attend gatherings ahead of polls. However, Justice Amir Farooq heading the IHC bench, said that the prime minister should have responded to the notice from the ECP. The court slammed Imran Khan saying, "This government has become an ordinance factory and is bypassing the Parliamentary procedure," adding that the prime minister should respect the institutions, reported ARY news.

The court also asked Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar to join the proceedings by the Election Commission of Pakistan. After the submission of the no-confidence motion and the National Assembly session for voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan just weeks away, the government has been holding public gatherings.

The court issued notices to the Election Commission, cabinet division, the attorney general of Pakistan for the next hearing on March 28, reported the news channel. (ANI)

