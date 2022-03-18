Left Menu

In a video call with Biden, Xi says no 'one interested in conflicts' in world

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday held a video call with US President Joe Biden where he said peace is the most important value of the global community, and no one is interested in conflicts.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 18-03-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 22:33 IST
In a video call with Biden, Xi says no 'one interested in conflicts' in world
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday held a video call with US President Joe Biden where he said peace is the most important value of the global community, and no one is interested in conflicts. Amid worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict, Biden spoke with Xi in a conversation that lasted nearly two hours.

"Conflicts and confrontations are not in anyone's interests. Peace and security are the values that the international community should cherish most of all," Xi was quoted as saying by Chinese state media. In a secured video call, Xi told Biden that the United States and China need to make efforts to maintain global peace.

"The crisis in Ukraine is not what we would like to see," Xi added. In a press statement, the White House said that this call was part of Washington's ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and China.

The two leaders discussed managing the competition between the two countries as well as Russia's war against Ukraine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022